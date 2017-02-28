Home Nation

JD(U) removes state Vice President Satish Kumar

Published: 28th February 2017 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2017 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PATNA: The ruling Janata Dal (United) today removed the party's Bihar unit Vice President Satish Kumar from the post for alleged anti-party activities.      

"Satish Kumar has been removed from the post of JD(U) state Vice President," state party chief Spokesman Sanjay Singh said.      

Along with Satish Kumar, another rebel leader Sanjay Mandal was removed from the post of state organisational secretary for the same reason, he said.    

Satish Kumar, a former MLA from Nalanda, has been making statements against Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar regularly.    

On February 2 last, he held a press conference and accused Kumar of keeping "sycophant advisors."    

His scathing comment on Kumar had come in the wake of JD(U) deciding to keep away from Uttar Pradesh elections.    

Satish Kumar, who hails from Nalanda district, has been at odds with the chief minister in the past and had been removed from the party earlier too.

