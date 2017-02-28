MP: Dalit woman gang-raped; Cong says accused 'government persons'

By PTI

MORENA: A dalit woman from Hathriya village was allegedly gang raped by three persons in Morena after she accompanied the trio who had promised her to get a BPL card made for her family members, police said today.

"Former Sarpanch Bhojpal Jadon and his accomplices Bhagchand and Jitendra lured the woman from Hathriya village, who is in her 40s, under the pretext of getting a BPL card made for her family. They took her to a vacant house in the city (Morena) and gang raped her yesterday," Special police station's Deputy Superintendent of Police Munish Rajoria said.

Nobody is arrested so far in connection with the crime.

The incident took a political turn today with the Congress leader Ajay Singh, who was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly recently, alleging that name of a person associated with the BJP is coming forward in connection with the incident.

Referring to the rape of a three-year-old girl in Bhopal yesterday, allegedly by the director of a private nursery school in Kolar area, Singh said the law and order situation in the state has turned grim.

"They (culprits in both the incidents) are influential persons of the government and can do anything at any place...The gang rape as well as the sexual assault of the minor girl won't be probed fairly," he alleged while speaking to reporters on the premises of the state Assembly.

In the case of sexual assault of the minor girl, police have booked the nursery school director Anoop Pratap Singh (27).