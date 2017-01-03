16 injured in road mishap near Chandigarh

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Sixteen passengers were injured, one of them seriously, when a tourist bus on its way to Noida from Manali rammed into a roundabout today.

"The bus met with an accident near a roundabout close to the Beant Singh memorial in Sector 42 here," Sector 36 Police Station SHO, Inspector Naseeb Singh said.

He said the tourists had gone to Manali to celebrate the New Year and were returning to Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

"All the injured have been hospitalised here. The condition of one of the injured persons was stated to be serious," Singh said.

He said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law in connection with the incident.