Home Nation

16 injured in road mishap near Chandigarh

Sixteen passengers were injured, one of them seriously, when a tourist bus on its way to Noida from Manali rammed into a roundabout.

Published: 03rd January 2017 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2017 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

The tourists had gone to Manali to celebrate the New Year and were returning to Noida in Uttar Pradesh. | Image Courtesy: Google Maps

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Sixteen passengers were injured, one of them seriously, when a tourist bus on its way to Noida from Manali rammed into a roundabout today.

"The bus met with an accident near a roundabout close to the Beant Singh memorial in Sector 42 here," Sector 36 Police Station SHO, Inspector Naseeb Singh said.

He said the tourists had gone to Manali to celebrate the New Year and were returning to Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

"All the injured have been hospitalised here. The condition of one of the injured persons was stated to be serious," Singh said.

He said a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law in connection with the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manali Noida Beant Singh memorial tourist bus accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp