TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay arrives to appear before CBI in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam | PTI

Who is Sudip Bandopadhyay?

Sudip Bandopadhyay is the leader of Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha and the MP of Kolkata North constituency. One of the oldest and most loyal members of the party, Sudip Bandopadhyay is a businessman by profession hailing originally from Murshidabad district in central Bengal. He was the party’s face in Lok Sabha during the pitched protests against demonetisation during the winter session of 2016. Bandopadhyay is nationally well-known and is considered a very important leader of the Trinamool Congress. He is active in West Bengal politics since 1980s.

What are the allegations?

Numerous allegations have been brought against Sudip Bandopadhyay-

1. Using political influence to increase business of Rose Valley.

2. Using office to shield Rose Valley from prying eyes of central agencies.

3. Huge transactions with Rose Valley during several meetings with Rose Valley chief Gautam Kundu during meetings with him at Sudip Bandopadhyay’s Delhi flat.

4. Using car provided by Rose Valley more than once.

5. CD with public speech of Sudip praising Rose Valley, vouchers of the firm issued on Sudip’s name found from the secret chamber of Rose Valley’s DLF building.