J&K Police apprehends LeT terrorist in Handwara

Huge Cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from him which includes, one AK 47 rifle, three Magazines with live cartridges.

Image for representational purpose.

By PTI

HANDWARA: A suspected militant belonging to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) has been arrested from north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said today.

Acting on an intelligence input, a joint team of police and army arrested Ashiq Ahmed alias Abu Haider from Handwara area of the district, a police spokesman said here.

A cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, a Chinese Pistol with a magazine, three hand grenades, a magazine pouch and a map, was seized from him.

During interrogation, Ahmed said he was a close associate of Abu Bakar -— an LeT Commander who was killed in an encounter in Sopore township last month, the spokesman said.

