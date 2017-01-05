Home Nation

Army chief visits J-K, reviews security situation

Gen Rawat took charge on December 31, succeeding Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag, who retired after 42 years of service.

By PTI

JAMMU: On his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking charge, new Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat today visited Udhampur-based Northern Command and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the force. Gen Rawat was received by top army officials and briefed by Commander Lt Gen Devraj Anbu.

He flew to 16 Corps headquarters based in Nagrota and is likely to visit some forwards areas in Akhnoor and Rajouri sectors and interact with troops. "The army chief chief reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and also operational preparedness of Northern Command at a high-level meeting," officials said. Northern command looks after the operational command of Jammu and Kashmir and Line of Control (LoC), Acutual Ground Position Level (AGPL) with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh.

Gen Rawat took charge on December 31, succeeding Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag, who retired after 42 years of service. Gen Rawat was commissioned in the 5th Battalion of the 11 Gorkha Rifles in December 1978 from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun and has vast experience in high altitude warfare and counter-insurgency operations.

He commanded an infantry battalion along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Sector, a Rashtriya Rifles Sector and an infantry division in the Kashmir Valley, a Corps in the eastern theatre and the Southern Command. Gen Rawat has held important staff appointments at Directorate General of Military Operations and Military Secretary's Branch at Army headquarters.

