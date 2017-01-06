Home Nation

Major Police Reshuffle in Punjab on orders of ECI

On a request from the EC, the state government had already submitted a panel of 20 IPS officers to be available to the poll panel for posting in sensitive districts.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In a major reshuffle the Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred One Police Commissioner, three Inspector General of Police (IGPs) and 10 Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Punjab including those heading districts from where Badals are fighting the elections.

As per the orders issued by Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab V K Singh, just one day after code of conduct was imposed in the state G. Nageshwar Rao has been appointed Police Commissioner of Amritsar, Nilabh Kishoe as IGP Bathinda (Zone), B.Chadrasekhar as Patiala (Zone), Amit Parshad as IGP (Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence) at Bathinda, Harjeet Singh as SSP of Tarantarn, Gaurav Garg as SSP of Ferozepur, DH Nimbala as SSP of Muktsar the home district of CM Badal, S.Bhoopati as SSP of Patiala, Deepak Hilori as SSP of Batala, Patil Ketan Baliran as SSP of Fazilka the district where deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s constituency Jalalabad is.

Nanak Singh as SSP of Faridkot, Alka Meena as SSP of Kapurthala, Vivek Sheel Soni as SSP of Mansa and J Elanchezihian as SSP of Amritsar (Rural) where Majitha constituency is from where Revenue Minister Bikran Singh Majitha is contesting he is brother-in-law of Sukhbir Singh Badal and the opposition as alleged that is having links with drug mafia in the state.

Already yesterday the EC had transferred four Deputy Commissioners in the state as Pradeep Aggarwal, Praveen Kumar Thind, Amarpal Singh Virk  and Abhinav were posted as DCs of Gurdaspur, Moga, Barnala and Sangrur respectively. Also EC shifted Station House Officer (SHO) of Guruharsahai Chhinderpal Singh on complaint of sitting Congress MLA Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi.

