Mamata calls for replacement of ‘Kalidasa’ Modi with Advani, Rajnath or Jaitley

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Attempting to foment cracks in the BJP by rekindling the unfulfilled aspirations, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday called for removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handing over the top job to senior party leaders Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley or sidelined stalwart Lal Krishna Advani.



Speaking to media after a review meeting with her ministers on Friday, the Trinamool supremo called the Prime Minister as ‘Kalidasa who cut the branch he was sitting on’, referring to his biggest gamble demonetisation. “He has brought untold miseries on us Indians by suddenly disrupting old structures such as doing away with planning commission with unplanned Niti Ayog, slashing of EPFO rates and now scrapping of old notes without a plan. There is a way to make gradual amendments in old institutions but not the way the Centre is breaking the spine of the country,” she said.



“The present government is a ‘terror government’ going on bulldozing people’s rights. Hence, I request President Pranab Mukherjee to intervene to save the country. I demand that a ‘National government’ is brought with Advaniji,

Rajnathji or Jaitleyji at the helm but not ‘Kalidasa’ Modi. I could have asked for presidential rule in Centre but I am only asking for someone else at the helm to protect the country for the next two and half years. Many people can’t speak against tyranny but I have struggled throughout my life so I don’t fear Modi,” she added.



After the review meet, she said that West Bengal has endured a loss of Rs 5,500 crore in revenue in just two months due to demonetisation. “In our survey of people affected by demonetisation, we have found that 1.70 crore people in our State are in deep crisis, majority of whom are farmers, farm labourers and petty traders. Over 81.5 lakh workers have been rendered jobless due to demonetisation majorly farm labourers, gem-cutting artisans, leather workers, bidi workers and tea and jute industry workers,” she said.



Meanwhile, the West Bengal chief minister, after rating the departments of the State government on their work, openly reprimanded five ministers for poor performance in their departments.