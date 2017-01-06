Home Nation

Pakistan, Bangladesh nationals on hunger strike in Alwar jail

One of the Pakistani nationals was sentenced to jail for espionage while the others for violating visa norms under the Foreigners' Act.

JAIPUR: Nine foreign nationals, including five Pakistanis, are on a hunger strike in Alwar jail's detention centre since the last two days demanding they be immediately released as they have completed their prison term.
    
"Nine persons, including five Pakistanis, have launched hunger strike 2 days ago demanding their release. The process to seek approval for their release from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs is under way and they have been informed accordingly," SP (Alwar) Rahul Prakash told PTI.
    
The other four are Bangladesh nationals, he said, adding that their medical tests were conducted today.
    
There are 17 foreign nationals in the detention centre who are to be deported to their respective countries after necessary clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs.
    
One of the Pakistani nationals was sentenced to jail for espionage while the others for violating visa norms under the Foreigners' Act, Prakash said.
    
"There is no illegal detention in any case and they would be deported after completing formalities and necessary approval from the government of India," Additional Director General of Jails, Sudhakar Jauhari said.
    
According to Superintendent of Alwar Jail Surendra Singh, apart from the Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, nationals of Cameroon, Sri Lanka and Iran at the detention centre are waiting to be deported after their prison term is over.

