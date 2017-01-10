After jawan's allegations, BSF says he was alcoholic, faced 89-days imprisonment in 2010

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A day after a border guard’s video alleging that food of poor quality was served to jawans on the frontlines went viral, the BSF on said inquiry has been ordered into allegations of the jawan. BSF also said that the jawan was an “alcoholic” and underwent 89-days imprisonment for indiscipline in 2010.

The jawan has been shifted from the Line of Control (LoC) to BSF headquarters in border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

“As per the service records of the constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, he is alcoholic and has been involved in various incidents of indiscipline ranging from misbehaving with his seniors, non-obeying orders of his officials and leaving the place of posting without any official order,” a BSF official in Jammu told Express.

He said an inquiry has been ordered into the allegations of poor quality of food levelled by Yadav.

“The jawan has been shifted from the LoC to the headquarters of 29 bn BSF in Poonch till completion of the inquiry,” he said.

In the video released by Yadav, which had gone viral yesterday, he had alleged that extremely poor quality of food was being served to soldiers posted at the frontline.

He had alleged that a burnt parantha and a glass of tea without any butter, jam or pickle is being provided to them. “Besides, Dal with only haldi (turmeric) and salt is provided to the soldiers. On occasions, we have to sleep empty-stomach”.

The BSF official said the jawan (Yadav) was posted at the LoC only on December 28 and shifted back to headquarters yesterday evening after his allegations.

Asked whether the jawan has been told why he did not contact officials if he had any grievances, he said, “The officials have not asked Yadav why he made such allegations. Since the inquiry has been ordered into the incident, the inquiry officials would talk to him in this regard”.

The BSF official said the jawan (Yadav) in the past has been punished four times for committing indiscipline.

“On the last time in 2010, he was imprisoned for 89 days for indiscipline,” he said.

The jawan was supposed to retire from services on January 31.

“His plea for voluntary retirement had been accepted and he was to retire from January 31,” the BSF official said.

Asked whether the jawan would be allowed to leave the headquarters or return to his family, the official said it depends on the inquiry officer probing the allegations.

Meanwhile, IG BSF D K Upadhyaya told reporters in Jammu that they have taken the allegations levelled by the jawan seriously.

“BSF is serious on the welfare matter of its personnel. It is a very sensitive issue. After inquiry is completed, action will be taken,” he said.

He said that there is no question of pressurizing Yadav to withdraw the allegations.

The IG BSF said the jawan may be shifted to some other headquarters, where the inquiry will be conducted so that he does not complain of pressure and can put forth his views freely.

He said DIG-level officers had visited the camp recently and none of the border guards including Yadav had complained about quality of food.

“Quality of food provided to BSF men is being checked frequently and feedback is also sought from jawans. Good quality food is provided to the soldiers,” Upadhyaya said.

The IG BSF said since the winter stocking at the LoC and IB starts from January 1, the jawans do not get fresh vegetables and rely mostly on tin food. However, there has been no complaint against it.

"The jawans get vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian food as per their liking," he added.