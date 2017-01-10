Top sports stars express support for BSF jawan TB Yadav

Home Nation

Yadav's outburst has caused a storm on social media with many coming forward to express their support.

NEW DELHI: A host of prominent sportspersons on Tuesday came out in support of Border Security Force (BSF) soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav over his allegations of poor quality of food served to personnel on the border and corruption among high-ranking officers.

Yadav, a constable in the 29th battalion, had posted several videos on social networking platform Facebook showing visuals of poor quality of food provided to BSF soldiers on the Indo-Pakistan border. He had alleged that BSF officers siphon off food supplies provided by the government.

He had also expressed apprehension that his superiors may take action against him for exposing the deplorable conditions of soldiers serving on the border.

"Really disturbed by the video of our soldiers being deprived of food. Pray that their needs are taken care of .#SaveOurSoldiers," star boxer Vijender tweeted on Tuesday.

"Proper food for our Jawans is a must. Bas Baat Khatam.#SaveOurSoldiers," former India batsman Mohammad Kaif added.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also expressed strong support and demanded action from the government.

"Whatever said and done,our Soldiers and Farmers need to be taken better care of. Proper food needs to reach them all.#Food4Soldiers," Sehwag said.

"Hi plz share this as much as u can if you love ur jawans who r protecting us," Harbhajan posted.

Star wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, a bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, has also come out in Yadav's support.

The controversy forced Home Minister Rajnath Singh to call for a report from the BSF and order appropriate action.
 

