Police helping rape accused MLA get bail says Meghalaya women’s organisation

Julius Dorphang

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An influential women’s organization in Meghalaya has accused the police of shielding Independent MLA Julius Dorphang, who was arrested for “sexually exploiting” a 14-year-old girl, and demanded that he should not be granted bail.

The police on Wednesday said the former rebel chief-turned-neta had admitted to his crime and that he was cooperating with interrogators.

But the Civil Society Women Organisation (CSWO), which has launched a campaign demanding action against the MLA, alleged the police had issued the statement, just a day before his production in a local court on Thursday, to “help” the MLA.

“Was this a statement under 164 CrPC? He didn’t give the statement before a magistrate. We all know that confession of crime before the police doesn’t stand in a court,” CSWO leader and activist Agnes Kharshiing told Express.

She asked what made the police to come out with the statement. She alleged the wholeidea of the police was to ensure bail for him.

“We demand that he shouldn’t be granted bail. We also demand the resignation of the state’s Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh. The guest house Marvelene’s Inn, where the victim was sexually exploited, is owned by the minister’s wife,” Agnes said.

The police denied shielding or helping the MLA.

“It was not a confessional statement as such. We said what he told his interrogators during questioning,” Shillong City Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told Express.

The MLA was arrested from the outskirts of Guwahati last week days after he went underground to evade arrest.

The victim had filed an FIR on December 16 accusing him of sexually exploiting her in the guest house the previous day. In the FIR, she named at least eight persons. The case came to light after a
waiter of the guest house was arrested for allegedly trafficking the victim.

Dorphang is the founder-chairman of banned rebel outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council. He gave up arms in 2007 following differences among its leaders.

