Home Nation

Calcutta HC asks for status report on policemen with pot bellies

Last Congress Chief Minister in West Bengal, Late Siddhartha Shankar Roy believed that police should always be fit and agile.

Published: 14th January 2017 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2017 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: KOLKATA: Remember the unsuccessful chase scenes of sub-inspector Sudhanshu Dutta (Saurabh Shukla) behind Barfi a.k.a Murphy (Ranbir Kapoor) in the Bollywood flick Barfi? The policeman could never catch the swift repeat offender due to his bulgeoning belly.

Movies are a reflection of our society and often overweight policemen in real life are left huffing and puffing by crooks. Now the Calcutta High Court has decided to take unfit cops to task. Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a retired Army jawan Kamal Dey about the lack of physical fitness among West Bengal policemen, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by chief justice Nishita Matre and justice Tapobrata Chakraborty has ordered the home secretary of the state to submit a status report on the fitness of policemen in the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police forces within a month time. The next hearing is six weeks from now.

The petitioner submitted a large number of photographs of policemen with pot bellies, including senior officers. He even submitted photographs of overweight policemen dozing off on duty. The petitioner says that due to bulging bellies, policemen are often unable to chase offenders and hesitate to investigate a case a file a chargesheet and instead file an FRT (final report true).

An FRT is issued when the police believe the complaint may be true but are unable to substantiate the charges. The petitioner believes the issue of FRTs is much higher in West Bengal than in other states due to the lethargic nature of policemen here. Policemen have given mixed reactions to the allegations. "The younger generation of policemen is quite fit.

They run, work out in gyms and even train in the martial arts and boxing. However, unfitness grows as cops cross the 35-year mark," a senior official of the Kolkata Police told New Indian Express. Other officers were offended by the insinuation that only West Bengal policemen are unfit. "Bellies are a natural phenomenon. Don't cops in UP, Bihar and the southern states have bellies? Fitness will gradually go down as age increases," said a West Bengal police official posted in North 24 Parganas. Police pot bellies have been in the news before. The late Siddhartha Shankar Roy, then chief minister, earned some notoriety for patting the bellies of policemen and giving them a stern talking to.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengal Calcutta High Court Bengal police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp