Comments made on Gandhi 'personal', I take it back: Vij

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Sri Lanka president lifts suspension, Parliament to reconvene on November 5
SC declines urgent hearing on Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking permission to go abroad
50 Indian items face heat as US revokes duty-free privileges on import of 90 products
Google employees plan global walk-out against workplace harassment
'It's our territory': India lodges strong protests with Pak, China over PoK bus service
BJP candidate retires from contest in Ramanagar, big jolt for BJP in Karnataka bypoll