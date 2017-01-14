Home Nation

Gandhi will gradually be removed from currency notes : Haryana minister Vij

Anil Vij, a minister from Haryana in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, on Saturday sparked a fresh controversy.

Published: 14th January 2017 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2017 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Indian currency . |File Photo: Reuters

By IANS

AMBALA: Anil Vij, a minister from Haryana in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, on Saturday sparked a fresh controversy, saying Mahatma Gandhi will gradually be removed from currency notes and that Modi is a bigger brand name than Gandhi.

"The day Gandhi came on the rupee, its devaluation started. Gradually, he will be removed from the notes also," Vij said.

However, the minister later withdrew his statement against Mahatma Gandhi.

The whole controversy started with Modi's picture spinning the charkha donning the cover page of the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) calendar and diary, instead of the iconic picture of Gandhi weaving khadi on a simple charkha, wearing his trademark loin cloth.

At a public event in Ambala, Vij adding fuel to the controversy said: "The name of Mahatma Gandhi led to fall in the sale of Khadi products. The day Mahatma Gandhi came on the rupee, its devaluation started. It's a good decision that Gandhi's photo was removed (from Khadi's calendar) and Modi's photo came."

"After Modi's association with Khadi, there has been 14 per cent increase in the sale of the products. Modi is a bigger brand name than Mahatma Gandhi for Khadi," he said.

