Samajwadi Party has become a drama company: BSP

The ECI on Friday reserved its order on the issue surrounding the ownership of the Samajwadi Party symbol.

Published: 14th January 2017 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2017 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav | PTI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Labelling the Samajwadi Party as a ‘drama company’, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday said the ruling party of Uttar Pradesh is there only to fool people. 

“The Samajwadi Party has become a drama company. They have nothing to do with administration, development, but only to fool the people of Uttar Pradesh...Whatever be the decision of the Election Commission, people have rejected the Samajwadi Party,” BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria told ANI.

Speaking on the same lines, Bhadoria further said that both, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are only concerned about themselves and have no inclination towards the development of the state. 

“They (Mulayam and Akhilesh) have shown that they have nothing to do with the development of U.P. They are only concerned about themselves, their power and their benefits,” he said. 

The reaction of the BSP comes in the backdrop of the conflict going on within the Samajwadi Party, with party splitting into two factions and each claiming the ownership of the party symbol ‘cycle.’ 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday reserved its order on the issue surrounding the ownership of the Samajwadi Party symbol.

The hearing lasted for five and a half hours where the faction-led by Akhilesh and his father put forth their arguments asking the Commission to allot the party symbol to them.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the meet, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Akhilesh, said, "Samajwadi party led by Akhilesh said that the symbol be allotted to them and on the other hand Mulayam's advocate affirmed that the symbol to be allotted to them. Around five and a half hours the discussions took place."

Sibal further informed that the ECI will "soon" take a decision in this regard.

