Home Nation

UP polls to see Dimple Yadav come out of family shadow

Dimple is being used as an emissary by him to convey the message for formulating a strong alliance.

Published: 14th January 2017 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2017 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav might have stayed in the shadows of her family seniors so far, but political insiders say that she might emerge as a force to reckon with in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Dimple, second-term MP from Kannauj, is lending a strong support to her husband Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in building an alliance with Congress for the crucial state polls. Since Akhilesh is mired in family and party affairs, Dimple is being used as an emissary by him to convey the message for formulating a strong alliance, a Congress leader said.

With Dimple taking the role of the main negotiator for her party, Priyanka Gandhi appears to be donning the same role for Congress as the two have had atleast one meeting in New Delhi a couple of days ago, he said. Akhilesh Yadav has publicly supported an alliance with the Congress saying that it will help win over 300 seats in the 403 constituencies in the state, whereas his father and party supremo Mulayam Singh has opposed such a tie-up. Although posters featuring Dimple and Priyanka came up in Allahabad recently, party functionaries said it was an act of a few individuals. "It seems that some individuals have worked on their own in this regard (posters)....we will go ahead on any such thing only after a green signal from the party high command," district unit president of Congress Anil Dwivedi said.

The party insiders believe that the coming together of Samajwadi Party and Congress will be in the interest of both, especially the latter, which has been out of power for 27 years. Another Congress leader said the alliance will be formally announced as soon as the Election Commission gives its verdict on the Samajwadi Party symbol, with some smaller outfits also finding a place in the tie-up. The Mulayam and Akhilesh Yadav camps of the ruling Samajwadi Party have staked claim over 'cycle' symbol of the party. The Election Commission, which has heard both the sides, has said that a judgement will be delivered at the earliest as the process of filing nominations for the phase one of the Assembly elections will begin on January 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp