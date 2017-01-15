Home Nation

PM-led panel to meet on Monday for appointing new CBI chief

The post of CBI director has been lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha's retirement on December 2, with Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana the interim director 

Published: 15th January 2017 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2017 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Sinha (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-three member committee will meet on Monday to take a call on the appointment of the new chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India’s premier probe agency.

The post of CBI director has been lying vacant for over one month following Anil Sinha's retirement on December 2. Currently, Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana is the interim director of the investigating agency.

The selection committee has Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Justice of India or his nominee as its other members.

Sources said that a list of about 45 IPS officers who are eligible for taking over the task to head the premier probe agency has been sent to the government.

The name of some of the senior IPS officers doing the rounds include Krishna Choudhary, S C Mathur and Aruna Bahuguna among others as strong contenders for the top post.

Choudhary and Bahuguna are 1979 batch IPS officers of Bihar and Telangana cadre respectively. Choudhary is Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force while Bahuguna is Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. Mathur, a 1981 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, is working with Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd.

