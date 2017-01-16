AAI to partly hand over management contract to private firms for Ahmedabad, Jaipur airports

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-run airport developer, the Airports Authority of India on Monday said that it plans to complete award of management contract to private firms for Ahmedabad and Jaipur airports by March this year.



AAI chairman G.P Mohapatra told reporters that if the two airports do well then AAI would extend a similar plan for Chennai and Kolkata airports.



Mohapatra said it has already invited bids in this regard and the company that offers it services at lowest cost with highest revenue would get the contract.

“The terminal side and the parking areas of these two airports would be handed over to the private entities. But we will not be giving the city side land to the management contractor,” said the AAI chairman.



“We would take away our employees who are working in terminal and parking areas at these two airports and would be deputed at other work place. The company which wins the airport project has to bring in its own employees” Mohapatra explained.



It may be recalled that the government had earlier planned to award management contract of Ahmedabad and Jaipur airports to Singapore’s Changi airport. But AAI had turned down the latter’s prospects as it was demanding a much higher fee.



Additionally, Mohapatra said that regional cargo hubs is being planned for Chennai and Delhi airports.



“We are also coming up with a new initiative called `Project Disha’ to deliver customer service excellence air airports. To start with 10 airports have been identified including Chennai, Coimbatore, Trivandrum amongst others,” said the AAI chief.



More importantly, more check in counters and security check points is being developed at Chennai airport which would cut down waiting time of passengers at this airport by over 25 per cent, Mohapatra pointed out.



“We have major plans for enhancing customer’s experience. A system would be in place at these 10 airports where passengers will have an option to click a button at a system kept outside the washroom and at other services. If the passenger is not satisfied, they can click at `no’ button and the service would be attended promptly,” says Mohapatra.



The AAI has reported 16.58 per cent increase in revenue for the financial year 2015-16 to Rs 10,824.50 crore from the year ago period. AAI has a planned fund of Rs 2,000 crore this financial year and Rs 2,500 crore for the 2017-18 period.