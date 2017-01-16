Akhilesh Yadav cycles, Twitterati gushes

By Online Desk

Moments after the news broke, about Akhilesh Yadav's faction officially being recognised by the Election Commission as the 'real' Samajwadi Party and that it has the license to use 'cycle' as its symbol; social media caught up with the '#Cycle' fever, as it made to the top trends.

It has been a tough run up for the Yadav-Samajwadi clan, which has had family issues in the last few months. The latest feud was between father Mulayam Singh Yadav, the earlier party president and his son and CM Akhilesh Yadav, over candidates nominated for UP polls. From candidature lists, to party presidency post, the battleground came down to the nastiest level- who gets to keep the party and the party symbol?

Here are a few reactions noted on Twitter:

Akhilesh Yadav right now pic.twitter.com/7FgxEOa86M — Mohit (@sailorsmoon) 16 January 2017

Mulayam singh yadav to akhilesh yadav !! pic.twitter.com/JD2G1GdXfL — REBEL (धोनीटार्ड) (@GadhviLaxman) 16 January 2017

Akhilesh Yadav finally gets the Cycle. It feels so good when you get the cycle after long arguing with your father. #Childhood — Tanee (@lostsout_tanee) 16 January 2017

Finally Akhilesh Yadav got his #Cycle ,

&

Immediately he went to Mulayam 's house in his sparkling Audi !! — seema choudhary (@Seems3r) 16 January 2017

Cycle for Akhilesh Yadav

Wheelchair for Mulayam Singh Yadav

And Tricycle for Rahul Gandhi#Samajwadi #ParivarCycleRace #upelections2017 — Harish (@harishsave) 16 January 2017

History is made. A son is happy getting his dad's #cycle. From #MereDadKiMaruti to #MereDadKiCycle life comes back to a full circle. — Kundan Pandey (@itzkundan) January 16, 2017

Akhilesh Yadav after getting cycle. Mulayam Singh , Shivpal Singh and Ramgopal Yadav are also in the pic. pic.twitter.com/tigrY3yxKK — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) January 16, 2017

yadav akhilesh gets Cycle

Mulayam needs to be Recycled — IndependentKapoor (@Hindigeneous) January 16, 2017

Earlier in the day, party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had said that it was up to the EC to decide on the party symbol, but the fight will "reach the court".