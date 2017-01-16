Home Nation

Akhilesh Yadav cycles, Twitterati gushes

Election Commission has reportedly decided to give the party symbol, ‘cycle’ to Akhilesh Yadav-led SP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Published: 16th January 2017 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2017 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

An illustration of the tussle over party symbol 'Cycle' between father Mulayam Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav

By Online Desk

Moments after the news broke, about Akhilesh Yadav's faction officially being recognised by the Election Commission as the 'real' Samajwadi Party and that it has the license to use 'cycle' as its symbol; social media caught up with the '#Cycle' fever, as it made to the top trends. 

It has been a tough run up for the Yadav-Samajwadi clan, which has had family issues in the last few months. The latest feud was between father Mulayam Singh Yadav, the earlier party president and his son and CM Akhilesh Yadav, over candidates nominated for UP polls. From candidature lists, to party presidency post, the battleground came down to the nastiest level- who gets to keep the party and the party symbol?

Here are a few reactions noted on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earlier in the day, party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav had said that it was up to the EC to decide on the party symbol, but the fight will "reach the court". 

