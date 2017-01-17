Indrani, Peter Mukerjea charged with murder in Sheena Bora case

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special CBI court today framed charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna for the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

All the accused were explained the charges framed against them. They pleaded not guilty to the charges and said they would face trial.

Judge H S Mahajan kept the matter for trial to begin on February 1.

All the three accused were charged under IPC sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 203 (giving false information in respect of an offence) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Additionally, Indrani and Sanjeev were charged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) for plotting to kill her son and Sheena's brother Mikhail Bora.

Mikhail had earlier alleged that Indrani had spiked his drink on the same day when Sheena was killed.

Besides, Indrani was also charged under IPC section 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record).

Indrani, former media baron Peter and Sanjeev were present in the court today. They were sitting separately in the dock and were later seen chatting with their lawyers outside the court.

The CBI had on December 19 started arguments on framing of charges in the sensational Sheena Bora case, saying it was her relationship with Rahul, Peter's son from earlier marriage, that led to her murder.

Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012, and her body was burnt and disposed of at a forest in Raigad district on the next day, according to the prosecution.

Indrani was arrested in connection with the case in August 2015.

Apart from Indrani, Peter, Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamver Rai were also arrested in the case.

Rai had earlier turned approver in the case and disclosed to CBI how the crime was committed by the accused.