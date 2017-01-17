Home Nation

Indrani, Peter Mukerjea charged with murder in Sheena Bora case

Mikhail had earlier alleged that Indrani had spiked his drink on the same day when Sheena was killed.

Published: 17th January 2017 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2017 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Star TV CEO Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani Mukherjea. (File Source: Bharatstudent.com)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special CBI court today framed charges of murder and criminal conspiracy against Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna for the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

All the accused were explained the charges framed against them. They pleaded not guilty to the charges and said they would face trial.

Judge H S Mahajan kept the matter for trial to begin on February 1.

All the three accused were charged under IPC sections 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 203 (giving false information in respect of an offence) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

Additionally, Indrani and Sanjeev were charged under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) for plotting to kill her son and Sheena's brother Mikhail Bora.

Mikhail had earlier alleged that Indrani had spiked his drink on the same day when Sheena was killed.

Besides, Indrani was also charged under IPC section 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record).

Indrani, former media baron Peter and Sanjeev were present in the court today. They were sitting separately in the dock and were later seen chatting with their lawyers outside the court.

The CBI had on December 19 started arguments on framing of charges in the sensational Sheena Bora case, saying it was her relationship with Rahul, Peter's son from earlier marriage, that led to her murder.

Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012, and her body was burnt and disposed of at a forest in Raigad district on the next day, according to the prosecution.

Indrani was arrested in connection with the case in August 2015.

Apart from Indrani, Peter, Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shyamver Rai were also arrested in the case.
Rai had earlier turned approver in the case and disclosed to CBI how the crime was committed by the accused. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder Peter Mukerjea Indrani sheena bora case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp