CHANDIGARH: Delhi CM and national convener of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal preferred to stay noncommittal on the controversial Satluj-Yamuna Canal issue, saying it was political, while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday.

He said the BJP was in power in Punjab, Haryana and the Centre and “Prime Minister Narendra Modi could resolve the river waters dispute within five minutes” if he wanted to. He said Punjab revenue minister Bikram Singh Majithia will be behind bars by April 15. “By March 20, the government will be formed and then investigation will begin as until now he has not been called by the investigation agencies and no proper investigation has been done on his involvement in the drug mafia,” he said. Majithia has been repeatedly accused by the AAP of having links with drug smugglers.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Patiala Assembly constituency. Amarinder will file his papers from Lambi, the other seat from where he is contesting, on Wednesday.

From the time demonetisation took effect, the investigation wing of the Income Tax (north west region), Punjab, has seized Rs 11 crore in cash suspected to be a part of money laundering activities related to the upcoming polls. According to sources, black money of over Rs 200 crore has also been detected in the last one-and-a-half months in the State.

The investigation wing has also unearthed a hawala racket of more than Rs 1,000 crore so far in the small town of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana.