Home Nation

Jallikattu ban: SC refuses to admit hearing on Marina beach protests

The apex court however, asked the lawyer to file appropriate plea in the Madras High Court for relief.

Published: 19th January 2017 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2017 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Supreme Court premises. (File/PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a plea related to public protests taking place on Chennai’s Marina Beach over the issue of the banning of the bull taming sport of Jallikattu.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar refused to hear the plea filed by lawyer, Raja Raman, who sought that the court should hear the matter pertaining to public protest in Marina beach.

The apex court however, asked the lawyer to file appropriate plea in the Madras High Court for relief.

Raja Raman in his plea mentioned the matter before the apex court and pleaded that this court should take suo motu cognizance in the case.

“The public there in the Marina beach were staging a peaceful protest, but the police were even not allowing the protesters to take food and water. So this court should take suo motu cognizance in the matter and hear it,” the petitioner said.

Meanwhile, Pro-Jallikattu protesters continue to stage demonstrations for the third consecutive day at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding that the ban on the bull taming sport be lifted and a strict action be taken against animal rights group PETA.

As the protest intensifies, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg here today.

He is expected to urge the Prime Minister to get an ordinance passed in favour of the traditional bull-taming sport.

Nearly 36 hours have passed since the protests began across Tamil Nadu against the ban on Jallikattu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jallikattu supreme court peta suo motu marina beach protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp