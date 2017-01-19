Post ban, G9.2 L cr of new currency infused: Urijit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AS MUCH AS Rs 9.2 lakh crore of new currency has been infused into the system post-demonetisation, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel told a Parliamentary standing committee on finance on Wednesday, but failed to give a timeline during which normalcy is expected to return to the banking system. Patel also could not give a definite number of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bills returned post-demonetisation as the RBI was still tabulating it.

RBI Governor Urijit Patel

Sources said Patel was spared a tough grilling at the meeting as senior MPs, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, intervened to say the RBI as an institution needs to be respected. Congress MPs like Digvijaya Singh wanted Patel to be specific in his replies on lifting cash withdrawal restrictions and wanted to follow through with tougher questions, but were prevented by Singh and others, said a source.

The RBI governor, accompanied by deputy governors R Gandhi and S S Mundra, explained that discussions for demonetising high-value currency notes between the government and the central bank had been underway since early 2016, and the RBI was in agreement with the government on the objective behind scrapping of Rs 500/1,000 notes.

The Committee headed by former Union minister and Congress leader M Veerappa Moily had called the RBI and finance ministry officials to discuss the “demonetisation of Indian currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and the impact thereof”. The committee decided to call the RBI governor and ministry officials again on a later date — most likely after Parliament goes on a break during the Budget session — since members could not complete their questions. “He (Patel) replied in part but he could not answer main questions. How much money has come back into the system and by when banks’ operations will be normal. It seems RBI officials were in a very defensive position on demonetisation,” a senior opposition member said after the meeting.

Senior bureaucrats, including Department of Economic Affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das, banking secretary Anjuly Chib Duggal and revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia, and top bank honchos like Chanda Kochhar of ICICI Bank and Usha Ananthasubramanian of Punjab National Bank are also set to appear before the committee. Patel is also scheduled to appear before the Public Accounts Committee on the issue on Friday.(With PTI inputs)