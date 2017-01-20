Home Nation

2017 to see two Scorpene-class submarines being commissioned in the Navy

Navy sources maintained that the force will use some alternate torpedoes available as an interim measure.

India’s second Scorpene-class submarine, Khanderi, at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai on Thursday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The year 2017 will be the year of submarines as the Navy will commission two of its long-awaited Scorpene class submarines by the year-end and a third submarine will be launched for sea trial in the next 11 months.

According to the Navy, INS Kalvari, the first of the Scorpene class ships is likely to be commissioned before monsoon, while the second warship, INS Khanderi, could be commissioned by December this year or early next year. Meanwhile, another submarine INS Sindhuraj will go to Russia for Medium Refit with Life Certification (MRLC) in mid-2017, which will enhance its life for the next few years. The submarine was inducted in the Navy in 1992. Another submarine, INS Sindhukesri, which was commissioned in 1986, is undergoing a similar refit process.

But these underwater warships will be operational without torpedoes, as the Ministry of Defence is struggling to find a solution after it scrapped Finmeccanica’s contract for ‘Black Shark’ torpedoes. Sources indicated that the ministry might opt for German heavy-weight torpedoes. Torpedoes are self-propelled weapons with explosives packed in their nose. They are a submarine’s primary weapon to destroy their targets.

Navy sources maintained that the force will use some alternate torpedoes available as an interim measure. The submarine arm of the Navy is celebrating its golden jubilee this year, since in 1967, India got its first submarine from Russia and it was inducted as INS Kalvari, Foxtrot class submarine.

