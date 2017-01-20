Home Nation

Dawn of new era in India-US ties?

Defence cooperation would also be big on agenda and also how the US' 'Pivot to Asia' policy will turn out.

Published: 20th January 2017 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2017 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

President-elect Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. | AP

By Express News Service

New Delhi, Jan 20: India is looking forward to new turn in its bilateral ties with the US as Donald Trump became its 45th President.

Congrtulating him after the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests.

Previous President Barak Obama and Prime Minister Modi had developed camaraderie during thr last 2.5 years. The strength of thr ties between the two countries was for all to see as PM Modi dropped all honorifics to address President of the United States on first name basis. In the last year the two leaders had met 9 times.

Indian administration is hoping to have same working relation with Trump government. "Looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of our cooperation," PM Modi tweeted.

The outgoing US Ambassador Richard Verma also praised the two leaders for invigorating the bilateral ties. "A big thank you to President Obama, Prime Minister Modi and so many others who have worked tirelessly on this relationship for many years – all your good work has paid off!" Ambassador Verma said on his last day as US' top diplomat in India

The biggest challenge Modi government would be the Republican government's stand of tightening visa regime that can have direct effect on Indian professionals seeking to emigrate.

Defence cooperation would also be big on agenda and also how the US' 'Pivot to Asia' policy will turn out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp