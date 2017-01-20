Dawn of new era in India-US ties?

By Express News Service

New Delhi, Jan 20: India is looking forward to new turn in its bilateral ties with the US as Donald Trump became its 45th President.

Congrtulating him after the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests.

Previous President Barak Obama and Prime Minister Modi had developed camaraderie during thr last 2.5 years. The strength of thr ties between the two countries was for all to see as PM Modi dropped all honorifics to address President of the United States on first name basis. In the last year the two leaders had met 9 times.

Indian administration is hoping to have same working relation with Trump government. "Looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of our cooperation," PM Modi tweeted.

The outgoing US Ambassador Richard Verma also praised the two leaders for invigorating the bilateral ties. "A big thank you to President Obama, Prime Minister Modi and so many others who have worked tirelessly on this relationship for many years – all your good work has paid off!" Ambassador Verma said on his last day as US' top diplomat in India

The biggest challenge Modi government would be the Republican government's stand of tightening visa regime that can have direct effect on Indian professionals seeking to emigrate.

Defence cooperation would also be big on agenda and also how the US' 'Pivot to Asia' policy will turn out.