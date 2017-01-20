Today, Narendra Modi will be the 'most followed leader of state' as Barack Obama leaves office

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Today at approximately 10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time/ 12 Noon Eastern Standard Time in the United States as Barack Obama leaves office and Donald Trump becomes the U.S. President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the most followed leader of state in the world.

Prime Minister Modi has the highest number of followers among all leaders of state on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Google+.

His penchant for using technology and modern tools of communication is well-known as well as his use of technology in governance, to reach out and stay connected to citizens, especially the youth.

Followers on PM Modi’s social media platforms

Social Media Platform No of Followers Twitter 26.5 million Facebook 39.2 million Google+ 3.2 million LinkedIn 1.99 million Instagram 5.8 million Youtube 5.91 lakhs

Prime Minister Modi has made many technology interventions in the past one of the most significant being Government of India’s direct transfer of subsidies and benefits to the poor sections of society.

Rs. 1.5 lakh crore has been directly sent to about 32 crore beneficiaries.

The poor of India have been empowered to send and receive payments without the use of even mobile phones.

Prime Minister Modi’s 140 character tweets help people get direct information, while separating the wheat from the chaff.

Twitter campaigns like #Sandesh2Soldiers, #MyCleanIndia, #IncredibleIndia, #SelfieWithDaughte are some of the trends Modi introduced on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi keeps a tab on grievance redressal and systemic issues are taken up by him personally in every month’s PRAGATI session.

The Prime Minister interacts with chief secretaries of states and senior officials of Central Government through technology in the PRAGATI session to find a solution to various issues.