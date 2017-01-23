Home Nation

Seven dead in SUV-truck collision near Yavatmal, Maharashtra

Impact of the collision was such that the SUV was flung into a canal over 50 feet away, a police official said.

By PTI

YAVATMAL: Seven persons were killed as the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck near village Hiwri, 20 km from Yavatmal in Maharashtra, today.
    
The victims were travelling in an SUV from village Randale of Kamptee to Nanded while the truck was heading towards West Bengal via Nagpur from village Sangola of Satara district, they said.
    
The deceased were identified as Shantaram Madhavrao Navale (52), his wife Lata Navale (45) Saraswati Navale (60), Lahanabai Maske (45), Nandabai Punkar (40), Geetabai Maske (25) and driver Amit Vanjari (30), all from Nagpur district.
    
While six persons including five women and a man died on the spot, Vanjari succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, he added.
    
Devidas Fulkar, who sustained serious injuries in the mishap, has been referred to a hospital in Nagpur, said police.

