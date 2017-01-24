NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday vowed to probe alleged financial irregularities in the tenure of the incumbent Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his predecessor Mayawati. The state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that if the BJP forms government in UP both Yadav and Mayawati would be sent to jail if they are found guilty in cases of financial irregularity.

“The Akhilesh Yadav government is deep into corruption, as recruitments have been done on caste and religious lines with financial considerations. Even the Dial 100 scheme is a big failure, as it hardly works even while a large amount of funds have been spent on launching it with much fanfare,” said Maurya, while speaking to reporters in the national capital.

He claimed that “it’s laughable that the chief minister talks of corruption free government when he at the same time seeks support for his party leader Gayatri Prajapati, who is facing probe for financial irregularities”.

Making light of the alliance between SP and Congress, Maurya said that even if they bring the BSP on board the BJP will be unstoppable in UP. “The BJP will win not less than 300 seats in the state. There is not wave but storm in favour of the BJP in UP. Even the combined might of the SP-Congress-BSP cannot stop the BJP from coming to power in the state,” said the BJP UP chief.

He also sought to know from the UP chief minister if it was not he who as the SP state chief in 2014 had given the party ticket to Atiq Ahmed. “People want an answer from Yadav for the complete breakdown of the law and order situation in the state. Only yesterday, a woman was raped on the Allahabad highways. People are afraid of the goons let loose by the SP in the state,” charged Maurya.