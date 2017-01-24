Home Nation

Nitish Kumar asks PM Modi to give details of demonetisation gains, slams BJP on reservation demand

The Bihar CM demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should now tell the nation the details of the gains of this exercise.

Published: 24th January 2017

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: After refusing to join the opposition parties in barracking the Prime Minister’s demonetization policy, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday changed tune and demanded to know from Narendra Modi what the gains from the exercise have been.

“I urge the Prime Minister to now tell the people about the positive outcome of demonetisation. The people are waiting,” said Kumar in his address at a ceremony to mark the 92nd birth anniversary of socialist icon Karpoori Thakur.

For more than two months, Nitish Kumar’s party Janata Dal(U) had stood out among the non-NDA parties by supporting demonetisation. Even when Kumar’s allies in the Bihar government - RJD and Congress - led street protests against the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, Kumar strongly supported the financial exercise and refused to lend his party’s support to such protests.

“Demonetisation is a major step towards eliminating black money. This is why we supported it. After the announcement was made, so many days have passed. The Prime Minister had sought 50 days, and it is now 70 days. So he should now tell about its gains,” said Kumar.

“I supported demonetization. But it is time the Centre revealed how much money has come back (into the banking system) and how much of it was black money,” said Kumar.

