Black buck poaching case: Jodhpur Court defers matter till Jan 27

Khan was acquitted by a Jodhpur court in an Arms Act case linked to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago.

Published: 25th January 2017 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2017 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan | AFP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Jodhpur Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing against Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 1998 chinkara and blackbuck poaching cases till January 27. 

Last week, Khan was acquitted by a Jodhpur court in an Arms Act case linked to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago.

The prosecution witnesses have already recorded their statements in the court.

The accused in the case, including actor Salman Khan, will record their statements in the 1998 case.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya's movie, 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', Salman Khan allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in Kankani village.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman Khan and the other actors and a local named Dushyant Singh.

