Congress-NCP may come together for Maharashtra Zila Parishad polls

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may come together to form an alliance to face the local body polls in the state even as the talks on the BJP- Shiv Sena alliance have not yet materialised.



"We have decided to form an alliance with like-minded parties," state NCP president Sunil Tatkare said here on Wednesday after a meeting to discuss emerging political scenario in the state.



"We are very close to finalisation of talks with the Congress in many districts and talks regarding 4-5 Municipal Corporations too are in an advanced stage," he told express.



Meanwhile, there was complete silence on the BJP- Shiv Sena front on Wednesday. Both parties had several meetings on various levels as the deadline for concluding the talks is fast approaching.



Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray had earlier said that he would give his final verdict on the alliance on January 26th at the party cadre's meeting.