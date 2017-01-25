Home Nation

President approves Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards to 36 persons

Published: 25th January 2017 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2017 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

President Pranab Mukherjee

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Pranab Mukherjee approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards – 2016 on 36 persons which includes Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to five, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to eight and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 23 persons. Out of the 36 awards, seven have received it posthumously.

Two Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak has been granted to Karnataka and one each to Kerala, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh. Out of the eight Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, two have gone to Mizoram and one each to Kerala, Assam, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh.

Kerala and Maharashtra bagged three Jeevan Raksha Padak each followed by two each to West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and one each to Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, , Mizoram, Odisha, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir besides Sikkim.

Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given to a person for meritorious act of humane nature in saving the life of a person.  The award is given in three categories, namely, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak.  Persons of either sex in all walks of life are eligible for these awards.  The award can also be conferred posthumously.

“The decoration of the award (medal, certificate signed by the home minister and demand draft for lump monetary allowance) is presented to the awardee in due course by the respective State to which the awardee belongs,” the Union home ministry said in a statement.  

