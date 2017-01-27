Home Nation

Bengal man’s wrist chopped off for protesting eve-teasing of niece

The victim was admitted to Kandi sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to NRS Hospital in Kolkata.

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A man’s wrist was chopped off for intervening on behalf of his niece who was being harassed by a man in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Thursday. The girl, a minor, was being subjected to indecent proposals by the accused Moidul Sheikh for quite some time in Dhamalipara village.

Her uncle Jahangir Alam warned Moidul several times but to no avail. Recently, the two exchanged blows over the issue, sources said. Apparently in vengeance, Moidul and several of his associates attacked Jahangir on Thursday evening and chopped off the latter’s wrist.

The victim was admitted to Kandi sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to NRS Hospital in Kolkata. Moidul Sheikh has been arrested and produced in the Kandi sub-divisional court on Friday.

This was the second incident related to sexual violence in West Bengal in less than a week. On January 22, a 32-year-old housemaid was thrown out of a moving local train for resisting the advances of two men in Haroa in North 24 Parganas district.

Comments

