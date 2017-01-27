Corruption free governance, employment schemes likely to be BJP's UP poll manifesto theme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eyeing to regain power in Uttar Pradesh after 15 years, BJP is likely to make development and improving law and order situation as the theme of its manifesto to be released by party President Amit Shah on Saturday in Lucknow

Shah will be accompanied by BJP's senior leaders in Lucknow during the release of the manifesto.

Corruption-free governance, better education, health and jobs could be the major highlights of the manifesto, according to a party source.

BJP, which is pinning its hopes non-Yadav OBC and non-Jatav SC voters, may mention some specific schemes for the people from these two sections in its manifesto.

The party has so far announced 371 candidates, out of which 80 are Dalits and around 130 are from various backward castes. UP has 403 Assembly seats.

BJP, which had won 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, is in a three-way fight with the SP-Cong alliance and the BSP.

Ruling Samajwadi Party has already announced its manifesto and has promised special ghee for malnourished children and creation of a woman education fund, among various other schemes. (With inputs from PTI)