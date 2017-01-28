Home Nation

Assam governor Banwarilal given additional charge of Meghalaya

Banwarilal Purohit will take the oath as Governor of Meghalaya tomorrow, the statement said.

Published: 28th January 2017 02:35 AM

Former Meghalaya Governor Shanmuganathan (EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given the additional charge of Meghalaya following the resignation of V Shanmuganathan.

"The President of India through a warrant at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, has appointed Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya," an official release said.

The charge of Meghalaya will be in addition to his present charge as the Governor of Assam, it added.

The President accepted the resignation of Shanmuganathan as Governor of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, against whom allegations of "seriously compromising" the dignity of the gubernatorial office were levelled.

