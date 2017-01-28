JALALABAD: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday stormed Sukhbir Singh Badal’s stronghold here terming him the `king of corruption' in India and warning the people of Punjab against the false promises of the dictatorial Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister and National Convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal for making all kinds of false promises to the people of the country and Delhi, respectively, Rahul said the Congress did not believe in making such fake promises but was committed to delivering on all its promises.

Referring to Modi’s promise of putting Rs 15 lakh in every poor person’s account and fighting corruption through demonetisation, Rahul said anyone can make such false promises but Punjab needed development, not tall claims. He also hit out at Kejriwal’s complete failure in fulfilling any of his promises in Delhi, saying the people of the national capital could endorse the poor performance of the AAP government.

Rahul lashed out at Modi for sharing the dais with `India’s most corrupt man’ (Sukhbir Singh Badal) after claiming to be fighting against corruption, and said neither the prime minister nor the Delhi chief minister could be trusted to look after the concerns of Punjabis.

Lashing out at Kejriwal, Rahul said he was eyeing Punjab’s chief ministership as he wanted to run away from Delhi, where he had been thoroughly exposed. Drawing parallels, being the dictatorial way in which Modi was running the country and Kejriwal’s performance in Delhi, Rahul asked the people of Punjab to take their promises with a pinch of salt.

Describing Capt Amarinder Singh as the pradhan (chief) of the party and the chief-minister-to-be of the state, the Congress star campaigner and Amritsar East candidate Navjot Singh Sidhu said Akali Dal would become `Khali Dal’ after the polls.

“The Akalis reign of terror is like what was unleashed by the Chautalas in Haryana, and see where they are today,” said Sidhu, citing the false cases and other crimes against the people of Punjab under the Badal rule.

Sidhu also lambasted AAP for its designs on Punjab, saying after the East India Company looted the country now it was AAP which wanted to come from Delhi to loot Punjab through a remote control.

He exhorted the people to ask Kejriwal who would be their CM candidate, and added that he was offered Deputy CM post by the AAP leader but had demanded to know who the candidate for CM would be, which Kejriwal failed to answer.

Kejriwal was a liar who allied with the Congress after swearing on his children that he would not do so, said Sidhu, warning the people that AAP would try to buy their votes and self-pride with money, liquor etc.

Capt Amarinder Singh said. “Vade nu te main Lambi vich sut kar rahanga (I will throw Senior Badal out in Lambi),” he said, adding that Sukhbir would be wiped out in Jalalabad by the people.

He explained that besides contesting his last election from Patiala, where he started his political career, he will also contest the polls from Lambi in order to teach Badal a lesson.