Home Nation

Rashtriya Janata Dal plans to stir Bihar’s special status pot

The call for special category state status was made by JD(U) when it ruled the state in alliance with the BJP.

Published: 28th January 2017 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2017 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By Anand S T Das
Express News Service

PATNA: After the political heat generated by demonetisation led to cracks in Bihar’s ruling alliance becoming more prominent, a renewed cry about the state’s victimhood in economic and industrial matters may help stitch the rift. 

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the party with the largest number of MLAs in the grand alliance government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, plans to organise a campaign to pressure the Centre to grant Bihar special category state status, indicated party leaders. They believe it will put a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar on the mat and throw a hot potato at the Modi-led Centre while widening RJD’s acceptance levels among Bihar’s masses.


“Lalu Yadav wants a vigorous public campaign for special state status for Bihar. State finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui has set the stage for it,” said an RJD leader, referring to the demands raised by Siddiqui at the pre-budget meeting of state finance ministers in Delhi earlier this month.

The call for special category state status was made by JD(U) when it ruled the state in alliance with the BJP. They put tremendous pressure on the UPA-II Central government then. Dozens of rallies on the issue addressed by Nitish Kumar and a statewide signature campaign helped JD(U) consolidate its position among the masses in Bihar.

RJD, which was then an ally of the Congress-led Centre and the main Opposition party in Bihar, had not been keen on the issue. But now, with it being the biggest party in Bihar’s grand alliance and the Centre having a BJP government, Lalu is serious about leading the call for special status.

“We have demanded funding by the Centre for Bihar’s rapid growth. PM Narendra Modi had announced an economic package of `1.25 lakh crore ahead of the Assembly elections in October-November 2015. But Central funds aid remains inadequate,” said Siddiqui.

RJD leaders know that JD(U), whose support for demonetisation created differences in the ruling alliance, will support the special category state.

Some RJD leaders describe the party’s plans to lead a public campaign as “stealing JD(U)’s thunder”. The two parties still do not see eye to eye on many issues and engage in subtle one-upmanships.

“Special category state status is a very legitimate demand of Bihar and the Centre cannot escape any longer,” said RJD legislator Bhai Birendra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RJD Nitish Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Though the supercar’s design bears resemblance to Darth Vader, the design seems to be inspired by Jean Bugatti's Type 57SC Atlantic. (Photo| Bugatti Facebook)
$12.5 million Bugatti: The most expensive car ever
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp