Rashtriya Janata Dal plans to stir Bihar’s special status pot

Anand S T Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: After the political heat generated by demonetisation led to cracks in Bihar’s ruling alliance becoming more prominent, a renewed cry about the state’s victimhood in economic and industrial matters may help stitch the rift.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the party with the largest number of MLAs in the grand alliance government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, plans to organise a campaign to pressure the Centre to grant Bihar special category state status, indicated party leaders. They believe it will put a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar on the mat and throw a hot potato at the Modi-led Centre while widening RJD’s acceptance levels among Bihar’s masses.



“Lalu Yadav wants a vigorous public campaign for special state status for Bihar. State finance minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui has set the stage for it,” said an RJD leader, referring to the demands raised by Siddiqui at the pre-budget meeting of state finance ministers in Delhi earlier this month.

The call for special category state status was made by JD(U) when it ruled the state in alliance with the BJP. They put tremendous pressure on the UPA-II Central government then. Dozens of rallies on the issue addressed by Nitish Kumar and a statewide signature campaign helped JD(U) consolidate its position among the masses in Bihar.

RJD, which was then an ally of the Congress-led Centre and the main Opposition party in Bihar, had not been keen on the issue. But now, with it being the biggest party in Bihar’s grand alliance and the Centre having a BJP government, Lalu is serious about leading the call for special status.

“We have demanded funding by the Centre for Bihar’s rapid growth. PM Narendra Modi had announced an economic package of `1.25 lakh crore ahead of the Assembly elections in October-November 2015. But Central funds aid remains inadequate,” said Siddiqui.

RJD leaders know that JD(U), whose support for demonetisation created differences in the ruling alliance, will support the special category state.

Some RJD leaders describe the party’s plans to lead a public campaign as “stealing JD(U)’s thunder”. The two parties still do not see eye to eye on many issues and engage in subtle one-upmanships.

“Special category state status is a very legitimate demand of Bihar and the Centre cannot escape any longer,” said RJD legislator Bhai Birendra.