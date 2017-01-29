Home Nation

MCD polls: Delhi BJP to field candidates below 60 years of age

The decision was taken by the party city unit's recently constituted executive committee.

Published: 29th January 2017 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2017 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Delhi BJP will field candidates who are below the age of 60 years for the MCD elections likely to be held in April. The decision was taken by the party city unit's recently constituted executive committee. It decided not to field candidates and appoint office bearers above the age of 60 years, a senior BJP leader said.

The only exception will be senior party leader Mohan Singh Bisht who was appointed as vice president in the executive committee. In the coming elections for the three municipal corporations, the party will try to field maximum candidates in the age group of 35 to 45 years. No one above the age of 60 years will be given tickets, the leader said. BJP rules in the three municipal corporations - North, South and East - individually and have total 152 councilors in them.

The party fearing anti-incumbency as it has been ruling the civic bodies since a decade is focusing on the candidates with "extreme caution" to present the best ones before the Delhi people "exasperated" with the tussle between the BJP ruled MCDs and AAP government of Delhi.

The party decision will help to attract the large number of young voters in the national capital and diminish effect of anti-incumbency, he said. Earlier this month, the Delhi State Election Commission (DSEC) notified delimitation of municipal wards paving the way for the elections to the municipal corporations. The polls are likely to be held in April after seats for women and backward caste candidates are earmarked.

