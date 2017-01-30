Another minister goes to jail: Jharkhand’s Hari Narayan Rai gets seven years jail term

Anand S T Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: Jharkhand politician Hari Narayan Rai, who was a minister in the tainted government of Madhu Koda, was on Monday sentenced to seven years in jail and a fine of Rs 5 lakh by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) court in a money-laundering case.

This was the second conviction for Rai in about a month. Last month, he, his wife and brother were sentenced to five years in jail by a special CBI court in a disproportionate assets case.

Bringing to an end a six-year trial, a special ED court in Ranchi held Rai guilty on charges of laundering Rs 4.83 crore. In the event of Rai failing to pay the fine of Rs 5 lakh, he would have to undergo 18 additional months of imprisonment.

During the investigation, the Enforcement Directorate attached several properties of Rai, who was a minister in Jharkhand from 2005 to 2009 in three governments led by BJP’s Arjun Munda, independent Madhu Koda and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren despite being an independent MLA. On December 14, 2016, he was convicted of amassing wealth of around Rs 1.5 crore more than his known sources of income.

In 2006, Rai played a crucial role in toppling the BJP government led by Arjun Munda and then facilitating the formation of a government led by Madhu Koda, who was an independent MLA.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered the money laundering case against Rai on September 4, 2009. Charges were framed against him on November 24, 2011. Rai, his wife Sushila Devi and his brother Sanjay Rai are currently lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.