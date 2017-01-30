As a part of major facelift project memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, Union Urban Development Ministry on Monday inaugurated a fresh look of Rajghat where 100 decorative lamp posts with energy-efficient LED lights, 27 CCTV cameras and a solar energy unit have installed as part of a major facelift project.

Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu paid obeisance to the Father of the Nation on Martyr's Day on Monday early morning and opened the facilities a few hours later. The minister, donning a Gandhi topi, also interacted with children and, quoting the Mahatma, sent out a message that "If we are to create peace in our world, we must begin with children." Later in a series of tweets, he elaborated about the various works done under the facelift project. "#Rajghat gets a make over after 15 years for increased visitor engagement. 1st ever profile of #MahatmaGandhi and 30 Amrit Vachans engraved!," he tweeted.

Naidu also shared a few pictures of his visit to the Mahatma's memorial. Old electric streetlights in its premises have been replaced with decorative LED display system, and a small slab, bearing words of the Mahatma, has been installed at the foot of each lamp, to "guide the visitors". "Inaugurated 104 aesthetically designed poles with energy efficient LED lights, expected to save 60,000 KWH annually at #Rajghat! @Moud_India," he said in his tweet.

The facelift work has been carried out by the CPWD in association with Delhi Urban Arts Commission and Rajghat Samadhi Samiti. Naidu, who was accompanied by Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, also inaugurated Rajghat solar energy project that will generate "52 KW of energy" at the memorial. The Urban Development Minister also opened a CCTV central control room with 27 cameras for enhanced security and better monitoring of visitors. Naidu, while interacting with children at the memorial premises, many of whom were spinning wheels, also said, "Khadi is synonymous with Mahatma Gandhi.