Don Bosco school vice-principal sacked for beating students

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A vice-principal of Don Bosco school, Fr Dominic, has been sacked by the school authorities for allegedly beating students over trivial matters.

The vice-principal is believed to have harrased over twenty students—all boys— studying in classes VI and VII, for trivial reasons, something that is evident from the bruises over the students’ body.

Eventually, the students complained to their parents who in turn approached the school Principal, Fr Stanley.

Having sacked the vice-principal, the school autorities have now filed a report with the Block Education Officer(BEO) Basavaraju calling for further action.

The victims include Abhishek, Mohd. Saif, Mohan, Dhanush, Manoj Kumar among others.

The 34-year old vice-principal, who hails from Kerala, had joined the school last academic year and taught English language.

On Monday, he punished a student for not bringing the English text book to his class.

The principal when contacted over phone said only two parents had lodged complaints with him on Tuesday following which he took action. " I ensure that no such incidents will happen in the future,” he said. “The accused teacher will not be engaged to take classes any more," he added.

Deputy director for public instruction (DDPI) Manjunath said he will seek a report from the BEO and take necessary action.

