MIDNAPORE: Two persons today were killed and 31 injured when a speeding bus fell into an agricultural field in West Midnapore district, police said.

The incident happened at Radhanagar crossing around 10.30 am, a police officer said.

The speeding bus, travelling from Pirakata to Ghatal, took a sharp turn, skidded, overturned and fell into an agricultural field, the officer said.

The police with the help of local people started rescuing people trapped in the bus.

They rescued 31 injured passengers and recovered two bodies from the mangled bus, the officer said. The injured passengers were taken to Ghatal sub divisional hospital.

While 26 passengers were treated at the Ghatal sub divisional hospital, five passengers were shifted to a hospital in Midnapore town since they received serious injuries, the police officer said.