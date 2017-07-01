NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will support opposition candidate Meira Kumar in presidential polls. According to the sources, Kumar had contacted AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to support her. The Party has not taken its decision officially as a meeting of top party leaders is pending. “Final decision is yet to be taken by political affairs committee but virtually it has been decided that AAP will support opposition candidate,” a party leader claimed. Sources have confirmed that BJP has never approached AAP to support its candidate.

The election for the highest office of the country will be held on July 17. UPA-led by Congress has nominated Meira Kumar against Ram Nath Kovind, BJP-led NDA's candidate for the polls.

Meira Kumar filed her nomination papers in Parliament on Wednesday. She said the Congress-led Opposition represented "the true legacy, thought and ideology of Mahatma Gandhi". As Delhi's ruling party and Punjab's principal opposition, the AAP has four MPs in the Lok Sabha, and 85 MLAs, which translates to around 9,000 votes in the electoral college.