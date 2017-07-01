With a view to maximize the registration of eligible voters, the Election Commission of India has launched nationwide a month long special drive from July 1 with focus on left out eligible young citizens in age group of 18-19 and removal of names of registered dead electors, if any, from electoral rolls.

Officials said that during the month of June, the electoral officials have completed preparatory work like identification of critical gaps in existing electoral rolls, strengthening of infrastructure and sensitization of ground level electoral machine. The Election Commission has also sent communication to all recognised political parties seeking their cooperation for success of the drive.

Booth level officials will visit door to door of the households to collect Form 6 from the applicants, particularly 18-19 age group (extendable to 21 years of age) during this month.

Apart from this, special campaigns will be organized on two dates in the month of July which will be duly publicised through media. On these dates, Camps will be held in each polling station where Booth Level Officer will sit with adequate number of Forms 6, to receive Forms from the applicants.

Officials said that removal of names of dead electors will also be taken up during the drive. To identify electoral roll entry of registered dead electors, if any, data on registered deaths shall be collected by the district election officer from the Registrar of Births and Deaths in his jurisdiction and such registered death entries identified, will be removed after following the procedure.