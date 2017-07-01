Twitter has been the space for comments on big events. Here are some tweets about the GST rollout on July 1st that you shouldn't miss.

#GSTForNewIndia

Wife: How much do you love me?

Husband: 72%

Wife : Why not 100%?

Husband: 28% GST on luxurious items. — AKASH MONDAL (@VictorMondal96) July 1, 2017

#India wakes to a new One Nation, One Tax regime. #GST is here.

Blessed to have seen my nation change and evolve in my liftetime. — কাঞ্চন গুপ্ত (@KanchanGupta) June 30, 2017

So according to Modi Ji ( as said in the US of A), #GST is a game-changer. That's why #BJP and he obstructed @INCIndia for several years? — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) June 26, 2017

Efficient or not, planned or not, simple or not, useful or not, all later but CELEBRATING a tax? Can only happen in INDIA.#GSTForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/iK7mTBlWaR — Jas Oberoi (@iJasOberoi) July 1, 2017

Sardesai waiting anxiously to report first death due to GST #GSTForNewIndia #OneNationOneTax pic.twitter.com/gXbAi8SXnV — Rajesh Bijlani (@bijlanirajesh) June 30, 2017

Here is What happened:

BJP Stalled GST with Lower Tax Rates, for years.

BJP implements GST with a much Higher Tax Rate.#GSTForNewIndia ? pic.twitter.com/R9jqy7b5sc — Keerthi (@realkeerthi) June 30, 2017

Biggest loser today: Congress party. For churlishly boycotting the launch of a major reform it helped birth. Shallow. Petty politics. — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) June 30, 2017

On #GST 1. It's a significant reform. 2. Current version not ideal. (But that's only to be expected.) 3. Too early to judge implementation. — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) June 30, 2017

It's the new horror show in town actually. Demonetisation will look like child's play in front of what's unfolding now. #GSTForNewIndia — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) June 30, 2017

Now get ready for daily tweaks in #GST just like you had for DeMon.. Yep.. Government even arranged a war room..so keep watching. Fun begins — James Wilson (@jamewils) July 1, 2017

BJP rolling out #GST Congress rolling out #National Herald tomorrow. What fun times we live in...good night — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) June 30, 2017

The "historicisation" of #GST being hard sold by GOI so citizens swallow the bitter pill without qsns. Discourse of "purity" v odd.. — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) June 30, 2017

Shocking- The only state in India with double taxation after #GST comes into effect on cinema tickets will be Tamil Nadu! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 30, 2017

#GSTTamasha

At the stroke of Midnight hour



Another event #GST will unfold

Crores will be spent to market it



So that u can be further taxed — Suraj Hegde (@SurajMNHegde) June 30, 2017

My SandArt at Puri beach on #GST ,ONE NATION. ONE TAX. ONE MARKET . #WelcomeGST pic.twitter.com/IKoV8d3IBm — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 30, 2017