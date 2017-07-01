How Twitter reacted to GST rollout
Twitter has been the space for comments on big events. Here are some tweets about the GST rollout on July 1st that you shouldn't miss.
#GSTForNewIndia— AKASH MONDAL (@VictorMondal96) July 1, 2017
Wife: How much do you love me?
Husband: 72%
Wife : Why not 100%?
Husband: 28% GST on luxurious items.
#India wakes to a new One Nation, One Tax regime. #GST is here.— কাঞ্চন গুপ্ত (@KanchanGupta) June 30, 2017
Blessed to have seen my nation change and evolve in my liftetime.
So according to Modi Ji ( as said in the US of A), #GST is a game-changer. That's why #BJP and he obstructed @INCIndia for several years?— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) June 26, 2017
Efficient or not, planned or not, simple or not, useful or not, all later but CELEBRATING a tax? Can only happen in INDIA.#GSTForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/iK7mTBlWaR— Jas Oberoi (@iJasOberoi) July 1, 2017
Sardesai waiting anxiously to report first death due to GST #GSTForNewIndia #OneNationOneTax pic.twitter.com/gXbAi8SXnV— Rajesh Bijlani (@bijlanirajesh) June 30, 2017
#GSTForNewIndia in most simplified way pic.twitter.com/VNwR8wgbqR— Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) June 30, 2017
Here is What happened:— Keerthi (@realkeerthi) June 30, 2017
BJP Stalled GST with Lower Tax Rates, for years.
BJP implements GST with a much Higher Tax Rate.#GSTForNewIndia ? pic.twitter.com/R9jqy7b5sc
Biggest loser today: Congress party. For churlishly boycotting the launch of a major reform it helped birth. Shallow. Petty politics.— Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) June 30, 2017
On #GST 1. It's a significant reform. 2. Current version not ideal. (But that's only to be expected.) 3. Too early to judge implementation.— Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) June 30, 2017
It's the new horror show in town actually. Demonetisation will look like child's play in front of what's unfolding now. #GSTForNewIndia— Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) June 30, 2017
Now get ready for daily tweaks in #GST just like you had for DeMon.. Yep.. Government even arranged a war room..so keep watching. Fun begins— James Wilson (@jamewils) July 1, 2017
'Masterstroke by Modi ji' #GST #gstrollout #OneNationOneTax pic.twitter.com/YSq2yeHqQC— Prerna Bakshi (@bprerna) July 1, 2017
BJP rolling out #GST Congress rolling out #National Herald tomorrow. What fun times we live in...good night— Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) June 30, 2017
The "historicisation" of #GST being hard sold by GOI so citizens swallow the bitter pill without qsns. Discourse of "purity" v odd..— Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) June 30, 2017
Shocking- The only state in India with double taxation after #GST comes into effect on cinema tickets will be Tamil Nadu!— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 30, 2017
#GSTTamasha— Suraj Hegde (@SurajMNHegde) June 30, 2017
At the stroke of Midnight hour
Another event #GST will unfold
Crores will be spent to market it
So that u can be further taxed
My SandArt at Puri beach on #GST ,ONE NATION. ONE TAX. ONE MARKET . #WelcomeGST pic.twitter.com/IKoV8d3IBm— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 30, 2017
Congress first keen to take #GST credit,decides not to attend the midnight ceremony now.— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) June 30, 2017
Criticism is their full time job now!
#gstrollout pic.twitter.com/AsbtD7H8Ie