SRINAGAR: Hundreds of people from south Kashmir districts on Saturday marched to a village to attend the funeral of slain LeT commander, Bashir Lashkari who was killed in a gunfight with security forces.

As news about Lashkari's death spread in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian districts, people using all modes of conveyance started reaching Sopshali village in Kokernag area where the militant commander belonged.

Authorities have so far not handed over the bodies of the two militants, Bashir Lashkari and his associate Azad Malik, to the relatives for the last rites.

It is believed that the bodies will be handed over to the next of kin late on Saturday evening to avoid any face off between the mourners and security forces.

Following the death of the two LeT militants, train services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns were suspended.

The District Magistrate Anantnag ordered closure of all educational institutions in the district earlier in the day when a gunfight between the militants and security forces was going on in Brenthi Batapora village in Dialgam area of Anantnag district.

State DGP S.P. Vaid said Bashir Lashkari had been involved in the killing of six policemen, including SHO Feroz Dar in Achabal area last month.

Lashkari carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

Two civilians, a middle aged woman identified as Tahira and a 22-year old youth identified as Shadab Ahmad, were killed in cross firing between the security forces and the militants near the shootout site.

Separatist leaders have called for a protest shutdown in the Valley on Sunday against the killing of the two militants and the two civilians in Brenthi Batapora village.

