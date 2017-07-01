A video posted Saturday by ANI on Twitter showed a train ticket examiner on the Gujarat Queen collecting an extra Rs 20 from each passenger after the midnight rollout of Goods and Services Tax.

The passengers argued with the TTE, who replied that the extra charge are due to the new rate under GST and that he would give them a receipt for the Rs 20.

Under the new GST regime, the tax rate on AC train ticket fares has been hiked from 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent.

