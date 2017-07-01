

"GST will end tax terrorism and inspector raj"

- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

"Every decision in the GST council was taken with a consensus, not a vote."

- Arun Jaitley, Finance Minister

"A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha."

- Rahul Gandhi, Congress vice-president.

"I won't say that it (GST) is perfect or that people won’t face any kind of inconvenience initially. It is a beginning."

- Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister.

"At the stroke of midnight on August 14, 1947, India won her freedom. Now, at the midnight of June 30,2017, freedom and democracy stand to face grave danger"

- Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal,

"GST is a good idea, with bad implementation."

- Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, Delhi

"Parliament's midnight session on GST an insult to 1947."

- Anand Sharma, Deputy Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha.





"It is not the original GST that experts had drafted earlier, this will seriously impact inflation."

- P.Chidambaram, Ex-Finance Minister.