NEW DELHI: Calling the midnight session for the roll out of the GST a showmanship by the government, the Left parties said the country is not prepared for it and the government has not done its homework. Skipping the midnight session called by the Centre for the roll out of the single taxation regime, CPM leader Sitaram Yechury said the party had asked for a parliamentary scrutiny of GST council decisions, but the BJP doesn’t want the scrutiny.

“That is neither a good democratic nor a healthy economic practice. The government has not done its homework, and the country is not prepared for the GST launch,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the launch of the GST is certainly not comparable to events during the Freedom movement.

“Only thrice so far has Parliament met at midnight, only to commemorate dates with the Freedom struggle that the sanctity of the midnight meets. This is just pure showmanship like everything else in this government, a complete waste of public money, as reportedly `5 crore was spent on the renovation for the event,” he said.